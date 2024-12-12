Vestcor Inc Takes $1.73 Million Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the third quarter worth $26,665,000. Alden Global Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 63.6% during the second quarter. Alden Global Capital LLC now owns 1,425,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,068,000 after purchasing an additional 554,263 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 8.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 442,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,901 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,326,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 28,590 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally’s Stock Performance

Shares of BALY stock opened at $17.81 on Thursday. Bally’s Co. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.06.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

