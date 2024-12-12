VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Holdings Decreased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,488 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. Quarry LP boosted its position in VICI Properties by 780.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 254.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 363.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $31.32 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.07%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

