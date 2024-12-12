VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GFLW) Announces Dividend of $0.00

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GFLW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0006 per share on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ GFLW traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 447,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,097. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $25.57.
