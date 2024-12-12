Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 73.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,433 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in News were worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of News by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter worth about $261,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 7.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in News during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in News during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWSA opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.44. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWSA shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on News from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of News from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

