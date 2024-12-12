Virtu Financial LLC Has $10.15 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 268.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 0.6% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,350,605,000 after buying an additional 11,211 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Booking by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 492,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 418,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,797,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Booking by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 358,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 296,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $5,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5,400.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,837.17.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,293.00 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,337.20. The firm has a market cap of $175.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4,745.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4,165.57.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.