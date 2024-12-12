Virtu Financial LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 43,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 60,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the third quarter worth $102,000.

ARKB stock opened at $101.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.52.

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

