Virtu Financial LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) by 532.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,946 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Dimensional Global Credit ETF worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DGCB. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 36,446 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,548,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000.

DGCB stock opened at $53.89 on Thursday. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a one year low of $51.57 and a one year high of $55.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $0.5431 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th.

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

