Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 76.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 138.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John J. Kelley III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total transaction of $272,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,535.48. This represents a 8.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,304 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.49, for a total transaction of $15,770,648.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,532,909.67. This trade represents a 34.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,855 shares of company stock valued at $16,187,044. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Equifax from $305.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $315.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.94.

Equifax Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EFX stock opened at $262.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.63. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.02 and a twelve month high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

