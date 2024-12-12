Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,441 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 72.7% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its position in FedEx by 175.9% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 29.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

FDX opened at $281.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.60. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $234.45 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on FedEx from $347.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $301.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on FedEx from $327.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.