Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of RH as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 308.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in RH in the third quarter worth $141,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total value of $1,484,195.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,016.86. This trade represents a 98.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total value of $680,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,034.20. The trade was a 15.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,285 shares of company stock worth $2,871,935 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RH. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RH from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of RH in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of RH to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on RH from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.40.

Shares of RH opened at $399.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 234.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.44. RH has a 1-year low of $212.43 and a 1-year high of $403.39.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $829.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.52 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 1.13%. RH’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RH will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

