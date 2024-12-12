Virtue Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,585 ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Lowery Thomas LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 0.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $116.71 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

