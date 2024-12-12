Virtue Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Virtue Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,904,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,891,000 after acquiring an additional 257,658 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,550,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $233,050,000 after buying an additional 69,307 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 8,198,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,913,000 after acquiring an additional 163,294 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 39.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,273 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,770,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,082 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE KMI opened at $26.96 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54. The company has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.88%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $502,499.88. Following the transaction, the president now owns 897,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,590,294.56. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,235.55. The trade was a 10.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 727,263 shares of company stock valued at $18,075,634. 12.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

