Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $287,000 Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $470,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,708.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,432.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 141,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 139,407 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,014.7% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CMG. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This represents a 3.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $65.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.28, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average of $81.13. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.08 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

