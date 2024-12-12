Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $388,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Virtue Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Autodesk by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,808,476 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,702,028,000 after buying an additional 288,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,653,602 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,557,454,000 after acquiring an additional 46,069 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Autodesk by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,255,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,973 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,385,987 shares of the software company’s stock worth $657,292,000 after purchasing an additional 61,785 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,192,345 shares of the software company’s stock worth $603,947,000 after purchasing an additional 245,816 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $307.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.32 and a 12 month high of $326.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.55 and a 200-day moving average of $262.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Autodesk from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADSK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,323,159.50. This trade represents a 1.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. This represents a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,936 shares of company stock valued at $549,333. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.