Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 744 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Virtue Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 156.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

IYK stock opened at $68.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.62. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.36 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

