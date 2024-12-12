Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,311,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,061 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.51% of Vulcan Materials worth $826,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,320,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,332,431,000 after buying an additional 884,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,322,546,000 after buying an additional 65,163 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,660,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $916,807,000 after buying an additional 78,271 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,130,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,551,000 after buying an additional 330,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,568,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,815,000 after buying an additional 137,365 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.92.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $279.56 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $218.37 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.02%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

