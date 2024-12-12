W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,573,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,426,000 after acquiring an additional 127,477 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in W. P. Carey by 22.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,240,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,401,000 after buying an additional 588,636 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 6.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,152,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,570,000 after buying an additional 204,064 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,598,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,894,000 after acquiring an additional 103,147 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,524,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,973,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.88.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE WPC opened at $55.53 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.01. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $394.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 137.80%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

