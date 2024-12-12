Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $1,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at $287,986.05. The trade was a 80.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Neil Harris Blumenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Warby Parker alerts:

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 36,163 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $817,645.43.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

Shares of WRBY opened at $23.53 on Thursday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91.

Institutional Trading of Warby Parker

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 610.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 78,702 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Warby Parker by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,477,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,672 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 43.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 806,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,952,000 after buying an additional 246,011 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WRBY shares. William Blair upgraded Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities upgraded Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WRBY

About Warby Parker

(Get Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.