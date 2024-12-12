Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $1,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at $287,986.05. The trade was a 80.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Neil Harris Blumenthal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 3rd, Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 36,163 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $817,645.43.
Warby Parker Stock Performance
Shares of WRBY opened at $23.53 on Thursday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91.
Institutional Trading of Warby Parker
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on WRBY shares. William Blair upgraded Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities upgraded Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.
About Warby Parker
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
