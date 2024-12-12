Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $206.00 to $214.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $198.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.81.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $184.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,494. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.88. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $144.69 and a 1 year high of $194.83.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 10.81%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 307.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,927,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,733 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 432.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,259,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,851 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 35.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,678,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,777,000 after purchasing an additional 699,012 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 44.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,964,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,037,000 after purchasing an additional 602,055 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 199.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 591,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,727,000 after purchasing an additional 393,763 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.