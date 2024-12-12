Wealthquest Corp Buys 646,240 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 959.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 16.4% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $186,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $280.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $211.60 and a 52-week high of $280.79.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.