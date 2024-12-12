Wealthquest Corp Sells 12,456 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Wealthquest Corp cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,456 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises about 0.3% of Wealthquest Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSM. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 48.6% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPSM stock opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average of $44.52. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

