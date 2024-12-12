Wealthquest Corp Sells 540,452 Shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL)

Wealthquest Corp trimmed its position in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Free Report) by 96.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540,452 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp owned about 0.14% of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after buying an additional 23,792 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the third quarter worth $828,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the second quarter worth $473,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ XBIL opened at $50.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average is $50.06. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a one year low of $49.83 and a one year high of $50.21.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1763 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

