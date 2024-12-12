Wealthquest Corp Sells 6,341 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wealthquest Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,341 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.7% of Wealthquest Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $30,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $201,000. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wolfe Research raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $1,202,751.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,172 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,373.80. The trade was a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $8,604,804.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,463.68. This trade represents a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,080 shares of company stock worth $14,629,038 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $170.69 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $142.50 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.68 and a 200 day moving average of $169.50. The company has a market capitalization of $401.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.31%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

