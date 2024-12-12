Wealthquest Corp Sells 777 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Wealthquest Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5,281.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 246,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 242,206 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 105.1% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 362,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,444,000 after acquiring an additional 185,969 shares in the last quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth $10,984,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1,454.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 179,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after buying an additional 168,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,129,000.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AOR opened at $59.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $51.81 and a 52 week high of $59.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.