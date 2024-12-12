Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Director Blake G. Modersitzki Sells 242,820 Shares

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAVGet Free Report) Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 242,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $3,491,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,578.08. This represents a 49.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE WEAV opened at $15.40 on Thursday. Weave Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $15.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WEAV shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 13.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 101,580 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Weave Communications by 31.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 223,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 54,019 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Weave Communications by 429.2% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 45,430 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Weave Communications by 6.4% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 149,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Weave Communications by 19.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 155,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

