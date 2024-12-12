Wedbush Has Bearish Outlook for Virco Mfg. FY2025 Earnings

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Virco Mfg. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.93. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Virco Mfg.’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Virco Mfg.’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Virco Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRC opened at $11.87 on Thursday. Virco Mfg. has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 209,366 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. in the 2nd quarter worth about $559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Virco Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

