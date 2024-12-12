Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.22% from the company’s current price.

Virco Mfg. Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of Virco Mfg. stock opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Virco Mfg. has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.87.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virco Mfg. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Virco Mfg. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Virco Mfg. by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.