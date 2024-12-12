Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.22% from the company’s current price.
Virco Mfg. Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of Virco Mfg. stock opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Virco Mfg. has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.87.
Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virco Mfg. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.
