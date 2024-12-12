Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,049,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 90,214 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.99% of Portland General Electric worth $50,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POR. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 74.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 12,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period.

Shares of POR opened at $45.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.27.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.66 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

