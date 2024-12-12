Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,837 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 143,335 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.40% of Comfort Systems USA worth $55,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIX opened at $472.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $441.02 and a 200 day moving average of $367.61. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.18. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.30 and a 52-week high of $510.79.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.71%.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.88, for a total transaction of $6,733,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,205 shares in the company, valued at $91,663,540.40. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.46, for a total transaction of $1,023,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,699,880.56. The trade was a 21.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,200 shares of company stock worth $15,431,250 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FIX shares. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $524.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.50.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

