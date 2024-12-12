Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 140,396 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.20% of W. R. Berkley worth $42,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 39,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 99.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 842,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,223,000 after purchasing an additional 33,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 14.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRB opened at $60.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.46. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $65.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.28.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

