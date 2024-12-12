Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 140,396 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.20% of W. R. Berkley worth $42,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 39,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 99.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 842,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,223,000 after purchasing an additional 33,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 14.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.
W. R. Berkley Price Performance
NYSE:WRB opened at $60.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.46. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $65.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.28.
About W. R. Berkley
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.
