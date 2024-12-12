Wellington Management Group LLP Has $40.59 Million Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,303,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626,172 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Sonos were worth $40,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sonos by 2,222.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 172,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 165,118 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sonos by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,625,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sonos by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after buying an additional 46,102 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new position in Sonos during the second quarter worth about $4,218,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.12 and a beta of 2.04. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $255.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.92 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sonos from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

