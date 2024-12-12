Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 714,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $47,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 25,988 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRNO shares. StockNews.com lowered Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.22.

Terreno Realty Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $63.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $53.78 and a 1 year high of $71.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.59.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.24). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 45.37%. The company had revenue of $99.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.31 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 107.69%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

