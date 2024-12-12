Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 714,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 113,156 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.63% of Commercial Metals worth $39,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth about $77,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CMC opened at $61.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average is $55.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 price target on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMC

About Commercial Metals

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.