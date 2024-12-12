Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $152.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KKR. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.21.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $156.83. 163,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,213,853. The firm has a market cap of $139.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.02 and a 1-year high of $163.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.28.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 147,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,260,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $13,967,000. American Trust bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.1% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 55,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

