Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Income Research & Management purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,957. This represents a 26.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $2,169,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,853,327.13. The trade was a 21.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $71.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.97. The company has a market capitalization of $238.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.26%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

