Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,464 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $16,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth about $331,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Welltower by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.0% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock opened at $128.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.20. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.40 and a 12-month high of $140.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.00.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 176.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Welltower from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.77.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

