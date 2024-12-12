Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.50. 2,925 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 16,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.57.

Western Energy Services Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49. The stock has a market cap of C$84.60 million, a PE ratio of -11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49.

About Western Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.