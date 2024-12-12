Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys 157 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,393.1% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 211,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,709,000 after acquiring an additional 208,569 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,415,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,917,000 after purchasing an additional 94,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,934,000 after buying an additional 16,012 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.48. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.02 and a 12 month high of $99.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.292 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

