Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,431.6% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $92.24 on Thursday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $88.88 and a 52 week high of $95.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.56.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

