Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $245,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,376 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.04.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

