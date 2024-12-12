Westside Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 21.1% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $578,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 1,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.29.

NYSE:LMT opened at $504.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $559.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

