Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 215 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 129.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,079,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Catalent by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,813,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,044 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 300.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,460,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,578 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 166.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,382,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,733,000 after purchasing an additional 863,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 162.5% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,130,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,475,000 after purchasing an additional 699,851 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.40.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

In related news, Director Michelle R. Ryan sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,849.50. This represents a 20.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $119,580.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,150.88. This trade represents a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,114 shares of company stock valued at $305,931 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Price Performance

CTLT opened at $63.23 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.74 and a 12 month high of $63.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.88.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). Catalent had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

