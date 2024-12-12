What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for MongoDB FY2025 Earnings?

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for MongoDB in a report released on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.76) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.38). DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MongoDB’s current full-year earnings is ($2.37) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MongoDB’s FY2026 earnings at ($2.02) EPS.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.48. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDB has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded shares of MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDB

MongoDB Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ MDB opened at $297.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.98. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $212.74 and a 52 week high of $509.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $39,462.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,425. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $768,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,131,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,820,287.50. The trade was a 0.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,600 shares of company stock worth $7,611,849. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 23.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,102,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,632,000 after purchasing an additional 592,038 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,222,000 after purchasing an additional 400,705 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,098.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 424,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,084,000 after buying an additional 388,979 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,131,000. Finally, Avala Global LP acquired a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $47,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.