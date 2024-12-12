William Blair Has Bearish Estimate for AutoZone Q2 Earnings

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $28.45 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $28.68. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $155.79 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q3 2025 earnings at $38.88 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $53.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AZO. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,501.00 to $3,753.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BNP Paribas raised AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,339.25.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,344.70 on Thursday. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $2,510.00 and a twelve month high of $3,416.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,137.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,057.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $33.69 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $32.55 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth $50,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total value of $40,392,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,055,777.55. This represents a 48.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,166.42. This trade represents a 56.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $46,225,660. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

