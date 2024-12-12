Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4,891.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,935 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 948.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,434,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,814,902,000 after acquiring an additional 166,844,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 976.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,188,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,055,760,000 after purchasing an additional 89,975,941 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1,121.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,400,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,594,088,000 after purchasing an additional 82,998,328 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 842.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,998,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,209,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 975.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,819,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,833,894,000 after buying an additional 30,674,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $181.20 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.15 and a 52-week high of $186.42. The company has a market cap of $846.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.58.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This represents a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. This represents a 3.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. William Blair began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.09.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

