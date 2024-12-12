Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Has $15.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1,437.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $15,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,079,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331,540 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,206 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,873.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,928,000 after purchasing an additional 307,580 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 263.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 170,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,572,000 after purchasing an additional 123,866 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,988,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $636.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $609.46 and its 200-day moving average is $582.19. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $460.48 and a 52 week high of $646.49.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

