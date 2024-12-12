Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Has $81.21 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 112.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,215 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.5% of Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $81,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 28.9% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 337,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,270,000 after buying an additional 10,331 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $146.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.35. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $353.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 71.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.