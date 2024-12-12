Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Takes Position in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,095,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,849,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB owned approximately 4.19% of Biodesix as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Biodesix by 1,140.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 21,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Biodesix by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 270,724 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Biodesix by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biodesix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,326,000. Institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.06.

Biodesix Price Performance

BDSX opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Biodesix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $189.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 275.79% and a negative net margin of 66.84%. The business had revenue of $18.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that Biodesix, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biodesix

In other news, Chairman John Patience acquired 75,000 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,153,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,551.24. This represents a 3.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,094,935 shares in the company, valued at $36,381,073.95. This trade represents a 0.65 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 315,000 shares of company stock worth $393,500 over the last ninety days. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biodesix Profile

(Free Report)

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.