WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL) Shares Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $111.37 and last traded at $111.37. Approximately 1,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 4,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.22.

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund by 19.3% in the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Al Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to US value stocks from developed markets. AIVL was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

