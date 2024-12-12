WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 48,139 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 27,662 shares.The stock last traded at $66.08 and had previously closed at $66.19.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.20. The company has a market cap of $888.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZM. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the third quarter worth $34,000.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

